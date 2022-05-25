Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.06 Billion

Analysts expect Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) to post $1.06 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Rent-A-Center’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.07 billion. Rent-A-Center reported sales of $1.19 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Rent-A-Center will report full year sales of $4.51 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.47 billion to $4.59 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $4.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.58 billion to $4.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Rent-A-Center.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 48.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have commented on RCII. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rent-A-Center in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Rent-A-Center from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Rent-A-Center from $68.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rent-A-Center presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.25.

In other Rent-A-Center news, CEO Mitchell E. Fadel bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.08 per share, for a total transaction of $1,083,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RCII. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Rent-A-Center during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 672.8% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in Rent-A-Center during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

RCII stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.85. The stock had a trading volume of 785,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,058,414. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Rent-A-Center has a 52 week low of $22.70 and a 52 week high of $67.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 4th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. Rent-A-Center’s payout ratio is currently 106.25%.

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

