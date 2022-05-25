Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Trading Up 13.2%

Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) shares were up 13.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $27.13 and last traded at $27.01. Approximately 12,567 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,058,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.85.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rent-A-Center from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 9th. Raymond James lowered shares of Rent-A-Center from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $65.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rent-A-Center in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Rent-A-Center from $68.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.25.

The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.71 and its 200-day moving average is $36.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Rent-A-Center ( NASDAQ:RCII Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 48.47%. Rent-A-Center’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. Analysts predict that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 4th. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.25%.

In other news, CEO Mitchell E. Fadel purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.08 per share, with a total value of $1,083,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,808,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Rent-A-Center during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,545,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Rent-A-Center during the 3rd quarter valued at about $334,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Rent-A-Center by 1,220.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 270,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,520,000 after purchasing an additional 249,861 shares during the period. Finally, Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC boosted its stake in Rent-A-Center by 255.0% during the 1st quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 342,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,624,000 after purchasing an additional 245,902 shares during the period. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

