Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Trading Down 3.8% After Analyst Downgrade

Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Rating) dropped 3.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Wedbush lowered their price target on the stock from $59.00 to $52.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Replimune Group traded as low as $13.56 and last traded at $13.60. Approximately 3,756 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 353,485 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.14.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Replimune Group from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Replimune Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Replimune Group from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Replimune Group from $52.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Replimune Group from $51.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Replimune Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.57.

In other news, major shareholder Fund Iv L.P. Omega sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total value of $254,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pamela Esposito sold 3,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total transaction of $51,167.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 229,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,346,975.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,399 shares of company stock valued at $588,526. Company insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Replimune Group by 3.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Replimune Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Replimune Group by 5.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 11,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Replimune Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Replimune Group by 15.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. 75.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a quick ratio of 23.39, a current ratio of 23.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $667.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.32.

Replimune Group

Replimune Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oncolytic immuno-gene therapies to treat cancer. It uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

