Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for NexTech AR Solutions Corp.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:NEXCF)

NexTech AR Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:NEXCF – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Investment Research lifted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for NexTech AR Solutions in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research analyst L. Thompson now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.05). Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for NexTech AR Solutions’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

NexTech AR Solutions (OTCMKTS:NEXCF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). NexTech AR Solutions had a negative return on equity of 112.61% and a negative net margin of 143.13%. The business had revenue of $5.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 million.

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of NexTech AR Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NexTech AR Solutions stock opened at $0.34 on Monday. NexTech AR Solutions has a 1 year low of $0.33 and a 1 year high of $3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.51. The company has a market capitalization of $33.88 million, a P/E ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.95.

NexTech AR Solutions Corp. engages in the acquisition and development of augmented reality (AR) technology. It operates e-commerce platforms, including vacuumcleanermarket.com, a vacuum cleaner retailer focused on residential vacuums, supplies, and parts, which is operated through a retail location and online sales channels; infinitepetlife.com, a health food supplement for animals, which is operated through online sales channels; Trulyfesupplements.com, a health supplement online store; and nextlevelninjas.com that provides services to help vendors using e-commerce platforms.

