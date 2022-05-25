Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Olympic Steel, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ZEUS)

Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Get Rating) – KeyCorp upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Olympic Steel in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 18th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $2.95 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.24. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Olympic Steel’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.45 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Olympic Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th.

ZEUS stock opened at $34.65 on Monday. Olympic Steel has a twelve month low of $19.92 and a twelve month high of $43.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.59 and its 200-day moving average is $28.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $385.59 million, a PE ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.61.

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.84. Olympic Steel had a return on equity of 36.01% and a net margin of 5.36%. The firm had revenue of $696.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Olympic Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.04%.

In other Olympic Steel news, insider David A. Wolfort sold 29,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total value of $894,861.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew S. Greiff purchased 2,500 shares of Olympic Steel stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.79 per share, with a total value of $71,975.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 97,291 shares of company stock worth $3,028,759. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel by 789.2% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 36,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 32,436 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in Olympic Steel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,613,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Olympic Steel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,278,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Olympic Steel by 20.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 3,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Olympic Steel in the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Institutional investors own 74.62% of the company’s stock.

Olympic Steel, Inc processes, distributes, and storage metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment sells and distributes processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheets, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

