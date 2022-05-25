REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $609.71 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Get Rating) to announce $609.71 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for REV Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $597.76 million to $619.30 million. REV Group posted sales of $643.60 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that REV Group will report full year sales of $2.46 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.45 billion to $2.47 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.54 billion to $2.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover REV Group.

Get REV Group alerts:

REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). REV Group had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The business had revenue of $537.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

REVG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of REV Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of REV Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of REV Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of REV Group from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of REV Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.54.

REVG traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.19. 2,894 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 291,942. REV Group has a twelve month low of $11.20 and a twelve month high of $21.74. The company has a market cap of $767.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio is 30.30%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of REV Group by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of REV Group by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 36,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of REV Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 48,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of REV Group by 43.5% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in REV Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 95.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

REV Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, and Ladder Tower brands; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brands.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on REV Group (REVG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for REV Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REV Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.