Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Shares Down 8.5%

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 8.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.59 and last traded at $12.59. Approximately 10,264 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 677,858 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.76.

RVNC has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Revance Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.80, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 3.87. The company has a market capitalization of $931.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.62.

Revance Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RVNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $25.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.56 million. Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 273.73% and a negative net margin of 305.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.24) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Revance Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $290,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 54.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 14,786 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 51.4% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,908 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 3,701 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 114.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 15,095 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection, which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

