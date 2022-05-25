Revival Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVLGF) Short Interest Update

Revival Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVLGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, an increase of 1,866.7% from the April 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 102,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Revival Gold stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.47. The company had a trading volume of 5,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,491. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.51. Revival Gold has a 12-month low of $0.37 and a 12-month high of $0.67.

Revival Gold Inc operates as a gold mineral exploration and development company in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Beartrack-Arnett Gold Project located in Lemhi County, Idaho; and 51% interest in the Diamond Mountain Phosphate Project located in Uintah County, Utah. The company was formerly known as Strata Minerals Inc and changed its name to Revival Gold Inc in July 2017.

