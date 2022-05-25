Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.23-$0.27 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $925.38 million-$942.84 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $994.93 million.Reynolds Consumer Products also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.56-$1.56 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on REYN. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.00.

REYN stock opened at $27.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 12 month low of $25.70 and a 12 month high of $32.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.76.

Reynolds Consumer Products ( NASDAQ:REYN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. The company had revenue of $845.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $859.65 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 8.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.89%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 89.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products during the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. 27.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

