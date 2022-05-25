RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RGC Resources from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of RGC Resources from a b- rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

Shares of RGC Resources stock opened at $19.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.33 million, a PE ratio of -8.26 and a beta of -0.28. RGC Resources has a twelve month low of $19.34 and a twelve month high of $26.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%.

In related news, Director John B. Williamson III purchased 4,000 shares of RGC Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.81 per share, with a total value of $79,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 153,433 shares in the company, valued at $3,039,507.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John B. Williamson III bought 3,000 shares of RGC Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.40 per share, with a total value of $61,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 146,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,987,233.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 7,029 shares of company stock valued at $141,064. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in shares of RGC Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of RGC Resources by 84.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,795 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of RGC Resources by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,713 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of RGC Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in RGC Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $248,000.

RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. It sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. The company also provides various unregulated services. It operates approximately 1,157 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates 6 metering stations.

