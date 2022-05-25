RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM) Increases Dividend to €1.00 Per Share

RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, February 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a dividend of €1.00 ($1.06) per share on Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This is a positive change from RHI Magnesita’s previous dividend of $0.50. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON RHIM opened at GBX 2,404.96 ($30.26) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £1.13 billion and a PE ratio of 5.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.11. RHI Magnesita has a 12 month low of GBX 2,182 ($27.46) and a 12 month high of GBX 4,748 ($59.75). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,427.80 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,938.23.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($50.33) price target on shares of RHI Magnesita in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays lowered their price objective on RHI Magnesita from GBX 3,840 ($48.32) to GBX 3,100 ($39.01) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($41.53) price objective on shares of RHI Magnesita in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 4,183.33 ($52.64).

RHI Magnesita N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, sells, installs, and maintains refractory products and systems used in industrial high-temperature processes worldwide. It offers magnesia spinel, dolomite, dolomite-magnesia, magnesia-chrome, alumina, alumina silicate, and mortars for the cement industry; shaped products based on silicon carbide, magnesia, zirconium, fireclay, and alumina; unshaped refractories; and high-temperature insulation, and ceramic and metallic anchoring systems.

