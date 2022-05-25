RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (RIOCF) to Issue Dividend of $0.07 on June 7th

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 24th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0658 per share on Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th.

Shares of OTCMKTS RIOCF traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,446. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.45. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $15.84 and a 1 year high of $20.63.

Get RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

RIOCF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.00 to C$26.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.50 to C$27.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.25 to C$24.75 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.00 to C$26.50 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.22.

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work. As at September 30, 2020, our portfolio is comprised of 221 properties with an aggregate net leasable area of approximately 38.4 million square feet (at RioCan's interest) including office, residential rental and 16 development properties.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.