RLI Corp. (RLI) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 27th

RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This is an increase from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

RLI has raised its dividend payment by an average of 16.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 48 consecutive years. RLI has a payout ratio of 25.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect RLI to earn $4.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.4%.

Get RLI alerts:

Shares of RLI stock opened at $116.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. RLI has a 1 year low of $96.22 and a 1 year high of $119.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $113.13 and a 200 day moving average of $109.10.

RLI ( NYSE:RLI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $264.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.93 million. RLI had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 21.98%. The company’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that RLI will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RLI. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of RLI by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,020,000 after acquiring an additional 19,834 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of RLI by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 73,599 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,250,000 after buying an additional 18,078 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RLI by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 23,120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of RLI by 89.0% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after buying an additional 5,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in RLI by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

RLI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of RLI from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. B. Riley decreased their target price on RLI from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on RLI in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of RLI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.60.

About RLI (Get Rating)

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RLI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.