RLI Corp. (RLI) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 27th

RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This is an increase from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.
RLI has raised its dividend payment by an average of 16.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 48 consecutive years. RLI has a payout ratio of 25.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect RLI to earn $4.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.4%.
Shares of RLI stock opened at $116.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. RLI has a 1 year low of $96.22 and a 1 year high of $119.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $113.13 and a 200 day moving average of $109.10.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RLI. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of RLI by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,020,000 after acquiring an additional 19,834 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of RLI by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 73,599 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,250,000 after buying an additional 18,078 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RLI by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 23,120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of RLI by 89.0% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after buying an additional 5,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in RLI by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.16% of the company’s stock.
RLI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of RLI from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. B. Riley decreased their target price on RLI from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on RLI in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of RLI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.60.
About RLI (Get Rating)
RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.
