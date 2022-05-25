Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Boosts Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 149,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,032 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned 0.07% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $17,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,280,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,195,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164,939 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 62.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,646,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $191,331,000 after buying an additional 635,641 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,212,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,885,239,000 after buying an additional 567,169 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 230.0% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 723,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,143,000 after purchasing an additional 504,363 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 691.4% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 555,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,009,000 after purchasing an additional 485,653 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA MUB traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $107.29. 39,612 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,457,684. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.22. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $104.65 and a 52 week high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

