Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Buys 7,870 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 66,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,870 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $21,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PH. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth about $336,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 105.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,039,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $290,564,000 after acquiring an additional 534,228 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth about $306,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth about $532,000. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 4,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. 80.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

In other news, Director James L. Wainscott purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $267.78 per share, with a total value of $535,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,627,238.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James L. Wainscott purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $273.44 per share, for a total transaction of $273,440.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,998,483.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PH stock traded down $1.57 on Wednesday, hitting $260.50. 3,581 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 775,659. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.52. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a one year low of $253.33 and a one year high of $340.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $276.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $298.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.57.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.22. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 27.07%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.14%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PH. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $376.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $335.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.71.

About Parker-Hannifin (Get Rating)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.