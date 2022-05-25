Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,645 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,587 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $19,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DEO. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 132.7% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Diageo during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Diageo during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Diageo by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Diageo by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DEO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $214.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Societe Generale increased their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,250 ($53.48) to GBX 4,500 ($56.63) in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,100 ($39.01) to GBX 3,200 ($40.27) in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,800 ($60.40) to GBX 4,700 ($59.14) in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,923.17.

Diageo stock traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $183.80. 2,066 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,139. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $175.46 and a fifty-two week high of $223.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

