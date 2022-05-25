Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 37.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,411 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,471 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $17,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,038,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,884,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812,033 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,911,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,758,000 after buying an additional 193,330 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 48.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,610,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,559,000 after buying an additional 1,175,823 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,023,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,176,000 after buying an additional 156,469 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,791,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,942,000 after buying an additional 106,939 shares during the period.

Shares of VB traded up $2.10 on Wednesday, hitting $186.86. 518 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 985,556. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $202.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.98. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $178.19 and a 1 year high of $241.06.

