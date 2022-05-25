Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Increases Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 50.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,181,006 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 396,772 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $29,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on T. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on AT&T from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on AT&T in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.29.

Shares of T stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.16. The stock had a trading volume of 209,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,960,328. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.62 and a 12-month high of $22.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.58.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.29 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a $0.278 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 46.84%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

