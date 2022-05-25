Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Increases Stock Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,046,919 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,974 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $22,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 17.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,946,631 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $481,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986,213 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 26.4% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,432 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 114.4% in the third quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 24,365 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 7.1% in the third quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 375,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,115,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.9% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,023,603 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $43,791,000 after purchasing an additional 17,563 shares in the last quarter. 27.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:EPD traded up $0.53 on Wednesday, hitting $27.33. The stock had a trading volume of 45,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,027,997. The stock has a market cap of $59.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.12. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $20.42 and a 52-week high of $27.65.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 10.28%. The business had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.81%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 89.42%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EPD shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

