Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Reduces Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 296,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,547 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $24,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 72,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,051,000 after acquiring an additional 13,098 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 539.1% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 205,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,219,000 after acquiring an additional 173,600 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $436,000. Finally, MKT Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $926,000.

NYSEARCA IVW traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $61.61. The stock had a trading volume of 40,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,162,095. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.44 and a 200 day moving average of $75.51. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $59.95 and a 52-week high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

