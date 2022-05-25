Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 2,368 Shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lowered its position in FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 298,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,368 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.74% of FirstCash worth $22,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in FirstCash by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 129,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,685,000 after buying an additional 28,997 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in FirstCash by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 707,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,959,000 after buying an additional 15,347 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in FirstCash by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 425,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,826,000 after buying an additional 21,245 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in FirstCash by 329.1% in the 4th quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 141,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,554,000 after buying an additional 108,200 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of FirstCash during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 91.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FirstCash alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FCFS traded up $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,041. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. FirstCash Holdings, Inc has a 12 month low of $58.30 and a 12 month high of $97.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 0.71.

FirstCash ( NASDAQ:FCFS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.08. FirstCash had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The firm had revenue of $659.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that FirstCash Holdings, Inc will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.86%.

FCFS has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of FirstCash from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FirstCash has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.00.

FirstCash Company Profile (Get Rating)

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FirstCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstCash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.