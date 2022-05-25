Ron Bentsur Acquires 1,000 Shares of Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCT) Stock

Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCT – Get Rating) CEO Ron Bentsur acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.28 per share, with a total value of $16,280.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,962,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,231,355.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Ron Bentsur also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 18th, Ron Bentsur bought 1,700 shares of Nuvectis Pharma stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.36 per share, with a total value of $32,912.00.

On Monday, May 16th, Ron Bentsur purchased 1,000 shares of Nuvectis Pharma stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.32 per share, for a total transaction of $19,320.00.

On Thursday, May 12th, Ron Bentsur acquired 12,245 shares of Nuvectis Pharma stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.99 per share, with a total value of $208,042.55.

On Monday, March 28th, Ron Bentsur bought 4,000 shares of Nuvectis Pharma stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.05 per share, for a total transaction of $28,200.00.

On Thursday, March 17th, Ron Bentsur purchased 7,000 shares of Nuvectis Pharma stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.63 per share, with a total value of $53,410.00.

Shares of NVCT opened at $15.87 on Wednesday. Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.08 and a fifty-two week high of $20.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.10.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuvectis Pharma in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvectis Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Ronit Capital LLP bought a new position in Nuvectis Pharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,076,000.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Nuvectis Pharma from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nuvectis Pharma in a research note on Sunday, April 17th.

Nuvectis Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of precision medicines for the treatment of serious unmet medical needs in oncology. It develops NXP800, a novel heat shock factor 1 pathway inhibitor for the treatment of various cancers; and NXP900, a small molecule drug candidate to inhibit the Proto-oncogene c-Src and YES1 kinases.

