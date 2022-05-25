Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Stock Holdings Lessened by Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV cut its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,456 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,305 shares during the quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in Ross Stores by 1,600.0% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 425 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

ROST stock traded up $3.75 on Wednesday, reaching $81.36. 4,409,595 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,494,857. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.75 and a 12 month high of $127.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $95.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 39.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to buy up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 6th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.62%.

ROST has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Ross Stores from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $136.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. OTR Global cut shares of Ross Stores to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $139.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.50.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

