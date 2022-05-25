Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Trading Up 4.7%

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating)’s share price was up 4.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $76.37 and last traded at $75.25. Approximately 49,586 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,328,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.87.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ROST shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $109.00 to $103.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ross Stores in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.50.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.92.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 39.79% and a net margin of 8.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 6th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.62%.

Ross Stores announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to purchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,954 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,357 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 3.4% in the first quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,582 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Saturna Capital CORP lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 1.0% in the first quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 12,730 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 758 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

About Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.