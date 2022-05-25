Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Decreases Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV lessened its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,328 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in Target were worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Target by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,164,273 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $764,931,000 after acquiring an additional 305,955 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 24.8% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,679 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,790,000 after purchasing an additional 5,904 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Target by 20.4% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Target by 0.3% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 52,826 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,085,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on TGT. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Target from $293.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Truist Financial cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $261.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Target from $252.00 to $168.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $253.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Target presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.72.

In related news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 2,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $507,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,972,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.35, for a total value of $6,490,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 99,363 shares of company stock valued at $21,970,253 over the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded up $6.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $156.42. The stock had a trading volume of 7,883,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,915,032. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $145.51 and a 1 year high of $268.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $219.81 and its 200-day moving average is $224.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.88). The business had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.48 billion. Target had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 44.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.69 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 14.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. Target’s payout ratio is 29.85%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

