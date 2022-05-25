Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Grows Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV increased its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 36.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,488 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,492 shares during the period. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 1.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,666,477 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,741,785,000 after purchasing an additional 595,313 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the third quarter worth about $457,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 9.3% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 13,543 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the third quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 46.4% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 688 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $216.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $210.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.12.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $29,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney stock traded up $1.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,014,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,993,889. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $99.47 and a 52-week high of $187.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.06, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.21.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney (Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.