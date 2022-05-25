Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Grows Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV lifted its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 45.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,306 shares during the quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 33,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,088,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.4% during the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 26,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,522,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 3,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

In other news, insider Mark J. Bulanda sold 4,574 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total value of $445,278.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EMR traded up $0.34 on Wednesday, reaching $84.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,781,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,318,600. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $81.01 and a 12-month high of $105.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $50.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.04.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 15.16%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 43.10%.

EMR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.42.

Emerson Electric Company Profile (Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.