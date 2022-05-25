Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Has $13.59 Million Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV cut its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,308 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 3,341 shares during the period. QUALCOMM makes up approximately 3.0% of Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $13,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,698,509 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,410,285,000 after buying an additional 265,522 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,960,679 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,852,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630,436 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,587,801 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $720,715,000 after buying an additional 108,808 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,365,395 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $981,170,000 after buying an additional 88,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,646,136 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $849,624,000 after buying an additional 20,262 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QCOM traded up $2.70 on Wednesday, hitting $131.23. 9,762,131 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,292,086. The company has a market capitalization of $146.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.09. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $122.17 and a one year high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 103.73%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.84%.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total transaction of $197,653.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on QCOM shares. StockNews.com upgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group reduced their target price on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.77.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

