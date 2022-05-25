Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Has $7.51 Million Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV reduced its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,016 shares during the period. Chubb makes up about 1.7% of Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in Chubb were worth $7,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Chubb by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Chubb by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monte Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 4,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chubb alerts:

In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 22,436 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $4,823,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.49, for a total value of $101,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,801,806.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,592 shares of company stock worth $14,342,393. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CB stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $207.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,591,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,907,332. The company has a market cap of $88.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $210.53 and a 200-day moving average of $201.16. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $155.78 and a 52 week high of $218.99.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.34. Chubb had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 19.65%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 14.92 EPS for the current year.

Chubb announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 19th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.04%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CB. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Chubb from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Raymond James upped their price target on Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chubb in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on Chubb from $250.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Chubb from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chubb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.44.

About Chubb (Get Rating)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.