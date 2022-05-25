Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Increases Stock Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV boosted its stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $1,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 29.0% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 5.2% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 7.7% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 16,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 33.0% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,749,000 after acquiring an additional 6,760 shares during the period. 91.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Shares of PKG traded up $1.62 on Wednesday, hitting $153.34. 574,845 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 692,654. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $157.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.68. Packaging Co. of America has a 1 year low of $124.78 and a 1 year high of $168.50.

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 27.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. This is an increase from Packaging Co. of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.90%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PKG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $141.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $154.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $160.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.86.

In other Packaging Co. of America news, EVP Charles J. Carter sold 7,347 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $1,197,561.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,911,348. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile (Get Rating)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.