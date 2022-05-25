Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Lowers Stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV reduced its holdings in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) by 34.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,113 shares during the period. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new position in Globe Life during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Globe Life by 94.5% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Globe Life by 98.7% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Globe Life during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in Globe Life during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. 75.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GL stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.21. The company had a trading volume of 507,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,801. Globe Life Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.25 and a 52-week high of $108.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 0.96.

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.02). Globe Life had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 14.18%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. Globe Life’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.2075 dividend. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.59%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Globe Life from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.33.

In related news, EVP Robert Brian Mitchell sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.22, for a total transaction of $3,960,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher Todd Moore sold 882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.22, for a total value of $91,922.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,382 shares of company stock valued at $5,004,232. 4.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

