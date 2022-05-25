Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Sells 2,990 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV cut its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,124 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 2,990 shares during the period. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $3,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 435.6% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 526 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 128.6% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

COP stock traded up $1.72 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $111.20. The stock had a trading volume of 6,701,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,567,385. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $51.41 and a 52 week high of $111.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $100.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $143.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.36.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.03. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 22.52%. The company had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. ConocoPhillips’s revenue was up 82.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 14.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.97%.

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total value of $1,959,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Heather G. Sirdashney sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $562,647.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,903 shares of company stock worth $6,676,572 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on COP shares. Scotiabank raised ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Mizuho upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. KeyCorp increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.83.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

