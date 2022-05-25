Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Sells 3,584 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV cut its holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,584 shares during the quarter. Zebra Technologies makes up 2.4% of Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $10,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SevenOneSeven Capital Management raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.2% during the third quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 11.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.5% during the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 85.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Shares of ZBRA traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $322.72. The stock had a trading volume of 379,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,475. The company has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 1.60. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $309.00 and a 12-month high of $615.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $385.06 and its 200 day moving average is $473.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.28. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 14.25%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 17.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to reacquire up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Zebra Technologies from $535.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Zebra Technologies from $550.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $464.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $530.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $507.71.

Zebra Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.