Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Trims Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV cut its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 66,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,721 shares during the quarter. Sysco makes up about 1.2% of Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in Sysco were worth $5,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Sysco by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in Sysco by 5.4% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in Sysco by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Sysco by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 24,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc grew its position in Sysco by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Sysco news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $4,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,909,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 12,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $1,100,218.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 138,680 shares of company stock valued at $12,154,776 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE SYY traded up $2.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.14. The company had a trading volume of 2,320,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,610,965. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $68.05 and a one year high of $91.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.19. The stock has a market cap of $40.32 billion, a PE ratio of 40.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.14.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $16.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.99 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 100.62% and a net margin of 1.52%. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.91%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SYY shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Sysco from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Sysco from $97.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Truist Financial began coverage on Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Sysco from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Sysco from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sysco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.89.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

