RSK Smart Bitcoin Trading 0.4% Higher This Week (RBTC)

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 25th. During the last week, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for $29,722.10 or 0.99848044 BTC on major exchanges. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $93.95 million and $149,965.00 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Fusion (FSN) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000987 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001797 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Profile

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 3,161 coins. The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is /r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for RSK Smart Bitcoin is rsk.co . RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @RSKsmart

According to CryptoCompare, “RBTC is a utility token that is used to pay gas in order to execute RSK transactions and smart contracts. Moreover, RBTC is pegged to Bitcoin [BTC] in the ratio of 1:1. The token can be autonomously converted to/from BTC through the so-called 2WP’ that bridges the Bitcoin and RSK protocols. “

Buying and Selling RSK Smart Bitcoin

