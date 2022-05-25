RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL) Director Denmar John Dixon Buys 5,000 Shares

RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL – Get Rating) Director Denmar John Dixon purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.35 per share, with a total value of $71,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $738,192.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Denmar John Dixon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 19th, Denmar John Dixon purchased 4,750 shares of RumbleON stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.69 per share, with a total value of $74,527.50.

On Thursday, May 12th, Denmar John Dixon purchased 10,000 shares of RumbleON stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.68 per share, with a total value of $166,800.00.

RMBL opened at $13.01 on Wednesday. RumbleON, Inc. has a one year low of $12.84 and a one year high of $48.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.91 million, a P/E ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 2.81.

RumbleON ( NASDAQ:RMBL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. RumbleON had a net margin of 0.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.54) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that RumbleON, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMBL. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of RumbleON by 816.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RumbleON during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of RumbleON by 1,812.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in RumbleON in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in RumbleON by 99.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. 45.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RMBL. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of RumbleON from $41.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of RumbleON from $70.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of RumbleON from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of RumbleON to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RumbleON currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

RumbleON, Inc operates an e-commerce platform that aggregates and distributes pre-owned vehicles to and from consumers and dealers in North America. It operates in three segments: Powersports, Automotive, and Vehicle Logistics and Transportation. The Powersports segment distributes motorcycles. The Automotive segment distributes cars and trucks.

