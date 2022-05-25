Rune (RUNE) Price Tops $43.24

Rune (RUNE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 25th. Rune has a market cap of $584,484.78 and $62.00 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rune coin can currently be bought for approximately $43.24 or 0.00145888 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Rune has traded 7.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Rune alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13,793.53 or 0.46537429 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 83.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.99 or 0.00060704 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003370 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001357 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001738 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $148.01 or 0.00499367 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00033437 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000283 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41,603.60 or 1.40364746 BTC.

Rune Profile

Rune’s total supply is 13,517 coins. Rune’s official Twitter account is @RuneFarm

Rune Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rune directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rune should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rune using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rune and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.