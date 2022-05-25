Saga Communications (NYSE:SGA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Saga Communications (NYSE:SGA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

SGA stock opened at $22.70 on Friday. Saga Communications has a fifty-two week low of $20.20 and a fifty-two week high of $27.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.90.

Saga Communications (NYSE:SGA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $29.15 million for the quarter.

Saga Communications, Inc, a broadcast company, acquires, develops, and operates broadcast properties in the United States. The company's radio stations employ various programming formats, including classic hits, adult hits, top 40, country, country legends, mainstream/hot/soft adult contemporary, pure oldies, classic rock, and news/talk.

