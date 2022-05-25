Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.10.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Sally Beauty from $22.00 to $19.50 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Cowen cut their price objective on Sally Beauty from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Sally Beauty from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

NYSE:SBH traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.36. The company had a trading volume of 93,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,525,048. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 2.27. Sally Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $12.71 and a fifty-two week high of $23.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.42.

Sally Beauty ( NYSE:SBH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.04). Sally Beauty had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 104.07%. The company had revenue of $911.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $951.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Sally Beauty will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Sally Beauty by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,570,535 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $296,062,000 after acquiring an additional 56,444 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Sally Beauty by 2.9% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 15,406,794 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $259,604,000 after purchasing an additional 432,093 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Sally Beauty by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,547,235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $83,942,000 after purchasing an additional 12,290 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Sally Beauty by 97.2% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,629,631 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $67,003,000 after buying an additional 1,789,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Sally Beauty by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,031,516 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,383,000 after buying an additional 189,583 shares in the last quarter.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

