Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $99.86.

Several research firms have recently commented on SNY. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Sanofi from €122.00 ($129.79) to €121.00 ($128.72) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on Sanofi from €90.00 ($95.74) to €105.00 ($111.70) in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Sanofi in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Sanofi in a report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Sanofi from €110.00 ($117.02) to €112.00 ($119.15) in a report on Friday, April 22nd.

NASDAQ SNY traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $56.29. The company had a trading volume of 3,023,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,070,296. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $142.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.50. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of $46.92 and a fifty-two week high of $58.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.63.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.7968 per share. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 4th. Sanofi’s payout ratio is currently 40.78%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNY. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Sanofi during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in Sanofi during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 49.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. 12.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sanofi Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

