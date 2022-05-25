Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.02 Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Sanofi in a report released on Sunday, May 22nd. SVB Leerink analyst D. Risinger expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.02 for the quarter. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Sanofi’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Sanofi from €121.00 ($128.72) to €127.00 ($135.11) in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Sanofi from €80.00 ($85.11) to €85.00 ($90.43) in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Sanofi from €96.00 ($102.13) to €105.00 ($111.70) in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sanofi from €110.00 ($117.02) to €112.00 ($119.15) in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.86.

NASDAQ SNY opened at $56.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.33 and its 200 day moving average is $51.63. The company has a market capitalization of $142.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.50. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of $46.92 and a fifty-two week high of $58.10.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNY. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 137,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,638,000 after acquiring an additional 25,982 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 2.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 62,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the 3rd quarter valued at $632,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sanofi by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 233,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,250,000 after purchasing an additional 31,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Sanofi by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,315,000 after buying an additional 3,598 shares during the last quarter. 12.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be issued a $1.7968 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.78%.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

