Sarcos Technology and Robotics (NASDAQ:STRC) Shares Gap Down to $4.05

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Co. (NASDAQ:STRC – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.05, but opened at $3.92. Sarcos Technology and Robotics shares last traded at $4.00, with a volume of 938 shares.

STRC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.56.

Sarcos Technology and Robotics ( NASDAQ:STRC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Sarcos Technology and Robotics Co. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Brian D. Finn acquired 30,000 shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.74 per share, with a total value of $112,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,258.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brian D. Finn acquired 20,000 shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.82 per share, for a total transaction of $76,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,315 shares in the company, valued at $238,043.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Sarcos Technology and Robotics by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,266,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,072,000 after acquiring an additional 206,108 shares in the last quarter. Delta Air Lines Inc. bought a new position in Sarcos Technology and Robotics in the 4th quarter worth about $22,602,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Sarcos Technology and Robotics by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,749,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,632,000 after acquiring an additional 54,132 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Sarcos Technology and Robotics in the 3rd quarter worth about $10,566,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sarcos Technology and Robotics in the 4th quarter worth about $6,624,000. 35.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Company Profile (NASDAQ:STRC)

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation designs, develops, and sells robotic systems. Its robotic systems augment human performance by combining human intelligence, instinct, and judgment with machines to enhance employee safety and productivity. The company's mobile robotic systems include the Guardian XO, a full-body powered exoskeleton; Guardian XT, a highly dexterous mobile robot perform; Guardian GT, a force-multiplying dexterous robotic system; and Guardian S, a remote-controlled visual inspection and surveillance robotic system.

