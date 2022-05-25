Savaria (TSE:SIS) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $16.15

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$16.15 and traded as low as C$13.64. Savaria shares last traded at C$13.90, with a volume of 58,524 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Savaria from C$23.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$24.50 to C$23.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$25.00 price target on shares of Savaria in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Savaria in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on Savaria from C$22.00 to C$19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$23.28.

Get Savaria alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$16.05 and a 200-day moving average price of C$17.66. The firm has a market cap of C$880.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.19, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Savaria ( TSE:SIS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.23 by C($0.13). The business had revenue of C$189.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$182.35 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Savaria Co. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.042 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 30th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Savaria’s dividend payout ratio is currently 242.32%.

In other Savaria news, Director Jean-Louis Chapdelaine sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.48, for a total value of C$437,075.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,185,375.

About Savaria (TSE:SIS)

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Patient Care, and Adapted Vehicles. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts for commercial and residential applications, and accessibility and home elevators.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Savaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.