Savills (LON:SVS) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,265.66

Savills plc (LON:SVS – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,265.66 ($15.93) and traded as low as GBX 1,075 ($13.53). Savills shares last traded at GBX 1,090 ($13.72), with a volume of 117,175 shares trading hands.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,099.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,264.36. The stock has a market cap of £1.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.15, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.25.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th were issued a dividend of GBX 55.40 ($0.70) per share. This represents a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This is a boost from Savills’s previous dividend of $6.00. Savills’s dividend payout ratio is 0.23%.

In other Savills news, insider Mark Ridley sold 20,155 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,080 ($13.59), for a total transaction of £217,674 ($273,907.13).

About Savills

Savills plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides real estate services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Africa, North America, and the Middle East. The company advises on commercial, residential, rural, and leisure properties; and offers corporate finance advisory, investment management, and a range of property-related financial services.

