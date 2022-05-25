Schroder Investment Management Group Boosts Stake in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 839,855 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,460 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $47,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GBCI. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 665.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 919 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Glacier Bancorp alerts:

Shares of Glacier Bancorp stock opened at $46.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.43 and a twelve month high of $60.69.

Glacier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GBCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.02). Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $219.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 12th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 11th. This is an increase from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 49.44%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GBCI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com lowered Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposit, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.