Schroder Investment Management Group Grows Position in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) by 83.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,846,219 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 838,228 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 1.50% of NeoGenomics worth $62,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEO. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 36.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,585,848 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $365,942,000 after buying an additional 2,037,787 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 134.3% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,042,456 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $98,528,000 after buying an additional 1,170,745 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,716,012 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $126,791,000 after buying an additional 366,464 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,551,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 29.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,381,165 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $66,630,000 after buying an additional 314,094 shares during the last quarter. 95.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEO opened at $7.77 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 7.93 and a quick ratio of 7.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $969.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.28 and a beta of 0.86. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.26 and a 1 year high of $54.74.

NeoGenomics ( NASDAQ:NEO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.04. NeoGenomics had a negative return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 7.33%. The business had revenue of $117.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.44 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

NEO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $29.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $26.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $45.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NeoGenomics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.64.

In related news, CFO William Bonello sold 3,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total transaction of $58,692.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

