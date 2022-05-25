Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 119,871 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 848,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,871 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $52,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LNT. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its holdings in Alliant Energy by 454.5% during the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Alliant Energy during the third quarter worth $86,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Institutional investors own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alliant Energy stock opened at $61.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.21 and a 200-day moving average of $59.53. The stock has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.45. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $54.46 and a 52-week high of $65.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.04% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $983.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Alliant Energy’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.428 per share. This is a boost from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.10%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LNT shares. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $67.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.17.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

