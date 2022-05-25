Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 310,115 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its holdings in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 972,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 310,115 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in LKQ were worth $58,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 241.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 519 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of LKQ in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 3,788.9% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of LKQ in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 86.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,140 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LKQ. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of LKQ from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Barrington Research raised shares of LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, LKQ currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.20.

NASDAQ LKQ opened at $48.93 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 1.46. LKQ Co. has a 12 month low of $42.36 and a 12 month high of $60.43.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 20.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. LKQ’s payout ratio is presently 26.81%.

In other LKQ news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total transaction of $251,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,552,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $632,031,012.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Patrick Berard sold 702 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total transaction of $34,903.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $586,994.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

