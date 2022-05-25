Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 74,793 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 502,874 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 74,793 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.14% of State Street worth $46,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of STT. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of State Street by 63.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,419,940 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $628,620,000 after buying an additional 2,886,287 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of State Street by 290.3% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,270,979 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $118,199,000 after buying an additional 945,322 shares in the last quarter. Islet Management LP purchased a new position in shares of State Street during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,641,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of State Street by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,074,743 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $597,885,000 after buying an additional 654,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis purchased a new position in State Street in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,513,000. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on State Street from $123.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on State Street in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on State Street from $106.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Argus raised State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on State Street from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.86.

NYSE STT opened at $68.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $25.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.01. State Street Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.41 and a fifty-two week high of $104.87.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 22.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.89%.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

