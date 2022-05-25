Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 81,697 Shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII)

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its holdings in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) by 29.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 200,301 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 81,697 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Lennox International were worth $64,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LII. True North Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lennox International in the 4th quarter valued at $64,763,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Lennox International by 776.0% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 43,905 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,241,000 after acquiring an additional 38,893 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Lennox International by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 40,621 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,949,000 after acquiring an additional 12,832 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Lennox International by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 38,960 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,461,000 after acquiring an additional 9,240 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in shares of Lennox International by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 23,617 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,947,000 after acquiring an additional 8,433 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.73% of the company’s stock.

LII has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen cut their price target on Lennox International from $325.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Lennox International from $325.00 to $295.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Lennox International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens dropped their price objective on Lennox International from $335.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Lennox International from $394.00 to $334.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $279.10.

In related news, COO Elliot S. Zimmer sold 1,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.19, for a total transaction of $221,686.65. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $523,266.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 9,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.86, for a total value of $2,499,860.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,346 shares of company stock worth $3,783,260. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE LII opened at $201.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.95. Lennox International Inc. has a 1-year low of $198.71 and a 1-year high of $354.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $239.25 and its 200 day moving average is $275.17.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $977.60 million. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 153.38% and a net margin of 10.84%. Lennox International’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lennox International Inc. will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. This is a positive change from Lennox International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.49%.

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

